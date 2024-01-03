The Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Cougars (9-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 27.5 more points than the 51.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 51.4 points, Houston is 9-1.
  • Kansas State's record is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 77.9 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 64.9 the Cougars give up.
  • When Kansas State scores more than 64.9 points, it is 12-1.
  • Houston is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 48.0% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (39.1%).
  • The Cougars make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas State Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.4 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Gabby Gregory: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (23-for-81)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)
  • Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Oral Roberts W 102-59 Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 Southern W 84-52 Bramlage Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Cincinnati W 66-41 Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 Houston - Bramlage Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Bramlage Coliseum

