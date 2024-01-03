How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
The Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Cougars (9-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 27.5 more points than the 51.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 51.4 points, Houston is 9-1.
- Kansas State's record is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 78.9 points.
- The Wildcats put up 77.9 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 64.9 the Cougars give up.
- When Kansas State scores more than 64.9 points, it is 12-1.
- Houston is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
- The Wildcats are making 48.0% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (39.1%).
- The Cougars make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.4 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Gabby Gregory: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (23-for-81)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)
- Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 102-59
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Southern
|W 84-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 66-41
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|Houston
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
