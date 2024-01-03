The Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Cougars (9-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 27.5 more points than the 51.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.4 points, Houston is 9-1.

Kansas State's record is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 78.9 points.

The Wildcats put up 77.9 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 64.9 the Cougars give up.

When Kansas State scores more than 64.9 points, it is 12-1.

Houston is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Wildcats are making 48.0% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (39.1%).

The Cougars make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.4 FG%

19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.4 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Gabby Gregory: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (23-for-81)

9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (23-for-81) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)

6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57) Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

Kansas State Schedule