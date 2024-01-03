Wednesday's game between the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) and the Houston Cougars (9-3) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-59 and heavily favors Kansas State to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.

Last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 66-41 over Cincinnati.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 77, Houston 59

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 65-58 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

The Wildcats have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Kansas State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

84-56 over Missouri (No. 79) on December 9

66-41 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 88) on December 30

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 98) on November 19

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.4 FG%

19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.4 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Gabby Gregory: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (23-for-81)

9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (23-for-81) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)

6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57) Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 26.5 points per game with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 51.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

