Josh Giddey will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Giddey, in his last appearance, had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 127-123 win over the Celtics.

Now let's break down Giddey's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 13.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.8 PRA -- 22.6 24.6 PR -- 18.2 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Giddey has made 5.1 shots per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Giddey's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.5.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 122.7 points per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the league, allowing 28.6 assists per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 27 8 7 4 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.