The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 127-123 win over the Celtics, Williams had 16 points, three steals and two blocks.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.9 18.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.1 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.2 PRA -- 25.6 25.4 PR -- 21.7 21.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Williams has made 6.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.5.

The Hawks give up 122.7 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks have conceded 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks concede 28.6 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 13.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 36 21 3 2 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.