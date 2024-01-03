Chet Holmgren's Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Holmgren put up 14 points, seven assists and four blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 127-123 win against the Celtics.

In this article we will dive into Holmgren's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.6 18.8 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 7.2 Assists -- 2.7 3.0 PRA -- 27.9 29 PR -- 25.2 26 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Hawks

Holmgren is responsible for taking 13.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Holmgren's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.5 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 27th in the NBA, conceding 122.7 points per contest.

The Hawks give up 44 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 28.6 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 13.5 makes per game.

Chet Holmgren vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 34 16 12 3 1 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.