Valeri Nichushkin Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Islanders - January 2
Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Looking to bet on Nichushkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Valeri Nichushkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nichushkin Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Nichushkin has averaged 20:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.
- In 14 of 35 games this year, Nichushkin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 25 of 35 games this season, Nichushkin has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- Nichushkin has an assist in 15 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 51.2% chance of Nichushkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nichushkin Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|35
|Games
|3
|36
|Points
|2
|17
|Goals
|0
|19
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.