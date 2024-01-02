Should you bet on Valeri Nichushkin to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • In 14 of 35 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has nine goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:59 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:06 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 3 0 3 29:05 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:30 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

