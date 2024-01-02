Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Celtics on January 2, 2024
Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Thunder Injury Report
|Celtics vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Thunder Prediction
|Celtics vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- The 17.5 points prop bet set for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (17.7).
- He has averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Holmgren has knocked down 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -149)
|3.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- Jalen Williams' 18 points per game are 1.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.
- Williams' assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).
- He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: +128)
- Tatum's 26.9 points per game average is 0.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- The 23 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (22.5).
- He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Brown averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).
- He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.