Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 17.5 points prop bet set for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (17.7).

He has averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Holmgren has knocked down 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Jalen Williams' 18 points per game are 1.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Williams' assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +128)

Tatum's 26.9 points per game average is 0.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 23 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (22.5).

He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Brown averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.