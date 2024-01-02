The Boston Celtics (26-6) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) on January 2, 2024. The Thunder have won four games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Celtics

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.9% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 44.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 21-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 29th.

The Thunder put up an average of 121.3 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 110.3 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Oklahoma City is 21-4.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder are better offensively, putting up 124.3 points per game, compared to 117.2 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 115.8 points per game at home, and 108.5 on the road.

The Thunder collect 1.7 more assists per game at home (26.9) than on the road (25.2).

Thunder Injuries