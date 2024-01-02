The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Boston Celtics (26-6) on Tuesday, January 2 at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Thunder won on Sunday 124-108 over the Nets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 24 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Questionable Hip 3.6 3.3 1.4

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jrue Holiday: Out (Elbow)

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS

