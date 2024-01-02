The Boston Celtics (26-6) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as 2.5-point favorites. The Thunder have won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Thunder vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 238.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has played 13 games this season that have gone over 238.5 combined points scored.

Oklahoma City has a 234-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Oklahoma City has a 23-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

Oklahoma City has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info

Thunder vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 31.2% 120.8 242.1 110.3 223 228.2 Thunder 13 41.9% 121.3 242.1 112.7 223 232

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

The Thunder have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .722 (13-5-0). On the road, it is .769 (10-3-0).

The Thunder's 121.3 points per game are 11 more points than the 110.3 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Oklahoma City is 21-4 against the spread and 21-4 overall.

Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Thunder and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 23-8 7-2 18-13 Celtics 17-15 15-15 18-14

Thunder vs. Celtics Point Insights

Thunder Celtics 121.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.8 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 21-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-9 21-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 23-2 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 21-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-12 20-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-4

