Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-6) face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Paycom Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BOS.

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, NBCS-BOS

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.7 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren puts up 16.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Josh Giddey averages 11.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor.

Jalen Williams posts 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 boards.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum delivers 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He's draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Derrick White gets the Celtics 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is putting up 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Celtics are getting 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this season.

Thunder vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Thunder Celtics 120.2 Points Avg. 118.0 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.4 48.8% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.2% Three Point % 36.8%

