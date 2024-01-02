Thunder vs. Celtics January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-6) face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Paycom Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BOS.
Thunder vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, NBCS-BOS
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.7 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 16.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Josh Giddey averages 11.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor.
- Jalen Williams posts 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Luguentz Dort averages 10.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 boards.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum delivers 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Celtics.
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He's draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Derrick White gets the Celtics 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Jrue Holiday is putting up 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Celtics are getting 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this season.
Thunder vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Celtics
|120.2
|Points Avg.
|118.0
|113.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.4
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
