The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 19th.
  • The Tar Heels record 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Pittsburgh is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.
  • The Panthers score an average of 80.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow.
  • Pittsburgh has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
  • Defensively the Tar Heels played better in home games last year, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.
  • North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Pittsburgh put up 77.8 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (75.4).
  • At home, the Panthers gave up 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh made fewer treys on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 South Carolina State W 86-50 Petersen Events Center
12/20/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 62-48 Petersen Events Center
12/30/2023 @ Syracuse L 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 North Carolina - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
1/9/2024 Duke - Petersen Events Center

