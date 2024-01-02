Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
MacKinnon stats and insights
- In 15 of 37 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.
- On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated four goals and 19 assists.
- He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|25:50
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|24:36
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|5
|4
|1
|22:51
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|4
|2
|2
|21:07
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|25:38
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|20:53
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|26:19
|Home
|W 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.