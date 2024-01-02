Will Miles Wood Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Miles Wood a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Wood stats and insights
- Wood has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Wood has no points on the power play.
- Wood's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Wood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 6-5
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
