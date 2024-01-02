Marshall County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Marshall County, Kansas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Marshall County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington County High School at Valley Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Blue Rapids, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Axtell High School at Onaga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
