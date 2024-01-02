The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) are heavy underdogs (+21.5) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -21.5 137.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points eight times.

The average total in Kansas State's contests this year is 147.6, 10.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Kansas State has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -5000.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas State, based on the moneyline, is 98%.

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 8 72.7% 77 141.4 70.6 141.2 149.2 Chicago State 8 44.4% 64.4 141.4 70.6 141.2 139.6

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 77 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70.6 the Cougars give up.

When Kansas State scores more than 70.6 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 6-5-0 1-0 5-6-0 Chicago State 8-10-0 1-1 8-10-0

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Chicago State 15-1 Home Record 8-0 4-7 Away Record 3-20 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

