The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) meet the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Information

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tylor Perry: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David N'Guessan: 6.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • William McNair: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 19.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Noble Crawford: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank
120th 77.7 Points Scored 65.7 331st
193rd 71.5 Points Allowed 69.9 156th
41st 40.9 Rebounds 31.9 343rd
25th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 186th
136th 8.0 3pt Made 5.7 320th
75th 15.5 Assists 10.3 343rd
323rd 14.0 Turnovers 14.0 323rd

