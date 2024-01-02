Kansas State vs. Chicago State January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) meet the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 airing on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 6.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- William McNair: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 19.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Kansas State vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|120th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|65.7
|331st
|193rd
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|156th
|41st
|40.9
|Rebounds
|31.9
|343rd
|25th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|186th
|136th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|5.7
|320th
|75th
|15.5
|Assists
|10.3
|343rd
|323rd
|14.0
|Turnovers
|14.0
|323rd
