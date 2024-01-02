The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) meet the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Tylor Perry: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 6.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK William McNair: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 19.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 120th 77.7 Points Scored 65.7 331st 193rd 71.5 Points Allowed 69.9 156th 41st 40.9 Rebounds 31.9 343rd 25th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 186th 136th 8.0 3pt Made 5.7 320th 75th 15.5 Assists 10.3 343rd 323rd 14.0 Turnovers 14.0 323rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.