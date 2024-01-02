The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Chicago State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Wildcats' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Chicago State has covered seven times in 19 games with a spread this year.

In the Cougars' 19 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Kansas State is 33rd in college basketball. It is way below that, 103rd, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +7500, which is the 30th-biggest change in the country.

Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

