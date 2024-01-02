How to Watch Kansas State vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
- Kansas State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 41st.
- The Wildcats put up 77 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70.6 the Cougars allow.
- When Kansas State totals more than 70.6 points, it is 8-1.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas State averaged 75 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged in road games (76.7).
- At home, the Wildcats surrendered 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (80.6).
- At home, Kansas State made one fewer treys per game (6.7) than away from home (7.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ LSU
|W 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Nebraska
|L 62-46
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Wichita State
|W 69-60
|T-Mobile Center
|1/2/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|UCF
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/9/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
