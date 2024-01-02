The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
  • Kansas State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 41st.
  • The Wildcats put up 77 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70.6 the Cougars allow.
  • When Kansas State totals more than 70.6 points, it is 8-1.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas State averaged 75 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged in road games (76.7).
  • At home, the Wildcats surrendered 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (80.6).
  • At home, Kansas State made one fewer treys per game (6.7) than away from home (7.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ LSU W 75-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/17/2023 Nebraska L 62-46 Bramlage Coliseum
12/21/2023 Wichita State W 69-60 T-Mobile Center
1/2/2024 Chicago State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/6/2024 UCF - Bramlage Coliseum
1/9/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

