The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

Kansas State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Cougars are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 41st.

The Wildcats put up 77 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70.6 the Cougars allow.

When Kansas State totals more than 70.6 points, it is 8-1.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State averaged 75 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged in road games (76.7).

At home, the Wildcats surrendered 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (80.6).

At home, Kansas State made one fewer treys per game (6.7) than away from home (7.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule