Tuesday's game features the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-12) facing off at Bramlage Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-64 win for heavily favored Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 78, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-13.9)

Kansas State (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Kansas State has a 6-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Chicago State, who is 8-10-0 ATS. The Wildcats have hit the over in five games, while Cougars games have gone over eight times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +77 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.0 points per game (139th in college basketball) and give up 70.6 per outing (166th in college basketball).

The 40.6 rebounds per game Kansas State averages rank 41st in the country, and are 4.8 more than the 35.8 its opponents record per outing.

Kansas State hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

The Wildcats rank 237th in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 61st in college basketball, allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas State loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 14.2 (332nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.