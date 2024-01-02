The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams included, face off versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 124-108 win over the Nets, Williams had 17 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.0 18.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.3 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.4 PRA -- 25.9 25.7 PR -- 21.9 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 13.3% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.1 per contest.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Thunder average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.3 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Celtics give up 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

The Celtics give up 24.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 14 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Williams vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 33 21 3 6 0 0 4 11/14/2022 36 14 6 2 2 1 0

