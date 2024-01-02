Ford County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Ford County, Kansas today, we've got you covered here.
Ford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
