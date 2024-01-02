A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Boston Celtics (26-6) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Thunder, winners of four straight.

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 117 - Celtics 116

Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 2.5)

Thunder (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-0.6)

Thunder (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

The Celtics have been less successful against the spread than the Thunder this season, tallying an ATS record of 17-15-0, as opposed to the 23-8-0 record of the Thunder.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 7-2 against the spread compared to the 15-15 ATS record Boston puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Boston does it less often (56.2% of the time) than Oklahoma City (58.1%).

The Celtics have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-6) this season, better than the .583 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (7-5).

Thunder Performance Insights

Offensively, the Thunder are the fourth-best squad in the NBA (121.3 points per game). On defense, they are 11th (112.7 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Oklahoma City is third-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.5).

This season the Thunder are ranked 14th in the league in assists at 26.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Oklahoma City is fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.6).

In 2023-24 the Thunder are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

