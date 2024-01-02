Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Makar's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cale Makar vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 21:04 on the ice per game.

Makar has a goal in eight of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in 21 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Makar has an assist in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Makar has an implied probability of 38.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Makar has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 3 41 Points 4 8 Goals 1 33 Assists 3

