Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
When the Colorado Avalanche play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Cale Makar score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- In eight of 32 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Makar has picked up four goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- Makar averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|25:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|28:26
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
