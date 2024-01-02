Will Ben Meyers Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the New York Islanders. Is Ben Meyers going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Meyers stats and insights
- Meyers has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Meyers has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
