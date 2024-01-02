The Colorado Avalanche host the New York Islanders at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nathan MacKinnon, Mathew Barzal and others in this contest.

Avalanche vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

MacKinnon has been vital to Colorado this season, with 58 points in 37 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 37 games, with 19 goals and 26 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

Cale Makar's 41 points this season have come via eight goals and 33 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Dec. 27 0 2 2 5 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 0 2 2 5

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Barzal's 10 goals and 26 assists in 35 games for New York add up to 36 total points on the season.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 29 0 1 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 2 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 0

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Noah Dobson is a top offensive contributor for New York with 35 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 28 assists in 36 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 31 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 2

