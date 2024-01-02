The Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3) will try to prolong a six-game home win streak when they face the New York Islanders (17-10-9) on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-175) Islanders (+145) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 22 of their 34 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.7%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Colorado has a 13-7 record (winning 65.0% of its games).

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

In 19 of 37 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Islanders Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Islanders Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 133 (2nd) Goals 109 (19th) 110 (13th) Goals Allowed 116 (19th) 33 (4th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 21 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

Five of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche's 133 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

The Avalanche are ranked 13th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 110 total goals (3.0 per game).

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +23 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.