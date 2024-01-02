Avalanche vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - January 2
Currently, the Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Islanders (17-10-9) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Neck
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Ross Colton
|C
|Questionable
|Leg
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Pulock
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado's 133 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+23) makes the team fifth-best in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 109 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- New York allows 3.2 goals per game (116 total), which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- Their -7 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-175)
|Islanders (+145)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.