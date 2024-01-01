The Citrus Bowl will feature the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Tennessee is totaling 31.5 points per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and ranks 35th on defense with 22 points allowed per game. While Iowa's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking worst with 240.2 total yards per game, its defense ranks fifth-best with just 274.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Tennessee vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Tennessee Iowa 453.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.2 (133rd) 348.7 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (5th) 202.5 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.1 (108th) 251 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.2 (130th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (77th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 2,814 pass yards for Tennessee, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 299 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 78 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 1,013 rushing yards on 137 carries with four touchdowns.

Jabari Small has piled up 475 yards on 95 attempts, scoring two times.

Squirrel White's 765 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 96 times and has registered 65 receptions and two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has caught 32 passes while averaging 49.3 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

McCallan Castles has hauled in 21 catches for 265 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has racked up 1,096 yards (84.3 per game) while completing 49.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has run for 804 yards on 164 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaleb Johnson has collected 429 yards (on 110 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 receiving yards (23 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 catches on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 29 passes and compiled 252 receiving yards (19.4 per game).

Addison Ostrenga's 29 catches (on 39 targets) have netted him 178 yards (13.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

