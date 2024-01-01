The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Michigan is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Alabama has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Crimson Tide have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Michigan & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +170 Bet $100 to win $170 Alabama To Win the National Champ. +190 Bet $100 to win $190

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.