The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9), who have won four in a row, on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-145) Kraken (+120) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 57.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (15-11).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has gone 13-8 (winning 61.9%).

The Golden Knights have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 37 games this season.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 24 times, and won eight, or 33.3%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 7-9, a 43.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 20 of 37 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 123 (6th) Goals 98 (28th) 102 (11th) Goals Allowed 110 (13th) 30 (7th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 20 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (15th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-5-0 overall.

Eight of Vegas' past 10 games went over.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 123 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.8 goals per game (102 total) in league play.

The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +21 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken went 6-1-3 over its last 10 games, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread in that span.

In its past 10 contests, Seattle has hit the over three times.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Kraken's games average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken's 98 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Kraken's 110 total goals conceded (3.0 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

