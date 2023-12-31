Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In 13 of 34 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus two assists.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 3 0 3 29:05 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:30 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

