Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 256.1 per game.

Kelce has posted a team-high 968 yards (on 90 catches) with five TDs this season. He's been targeted 117 times, producing 69.1 yards per game.

Kelce vs. the Bengals

Kelce vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

18 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 256.1 passing yards per game given up by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have the No. 18 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce, in five of 14 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kelce has been targeted on 117 of his team's 576 passing attempts this season (20.3% target share).

He is averaging 8.3 yards per target (41st in league play), averaging 968 yards on 117 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 13.9% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Kelce (19 red zone targets) has been targeted 21.3% of the time in the red zone (89 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/25/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

