Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a player to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) face off at Paycom Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, YES

BSOK, YES Live Stream:

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder were victorious in their previous game against the Nuggets, 119-93, on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their leading scorer with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 40 4 3 2 1 2 Chet Holmgren 24 6 3 0 2 4 Josh Giddey 12 8 4 1 0 0

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.7 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Jalen Williams averages 18 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Josh Giddey posts 11.6 points, 6 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field.

Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 10.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34.1 6.0 6.5 2.9 0.7 0.8 Chet Holmgren 19.3 7.4 2.3 0.3 3.3 1.7 Jalen Williams 19.1 3.5 4.1 1.2 0.7 1.8 Josh Giddey 9.9 6.0 4.1 0.8 0.4 0.8 Luguentz Dort 11.5 3.3 1.2 0.8 0.9 1.9

