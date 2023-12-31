Sportsbooks have set player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
33.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +142)
  • The 33.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday is 2.1 more than his season scoring average (31.4).
  • His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -132)
  • Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points per game this season, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.
  • He collects 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.
  • His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 16.5-point over/under for Jalen Williams on Sunday is 1.5 lower than his scoring average.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).
  • Williams' assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Williams has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -189)
  • Bridges' 21.1 points per game are 1.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
  • Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Bridges' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -154) 7.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +130)
  • The 14.5 points prop bet over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday is 0.2 more than his season scoring average (14.3).
  • His per-game rebound average of 4.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
  • Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (7.5).
  • Dinwiddie's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

