Sportsbooks have set player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES

BSOK and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 33.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday is 2.1 more than his season scoring average (31.4).

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points per game this season, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

He collects 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 16.5-point over/under for Jalen Williams on Sunday is 1.5 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Williams' assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Williams has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Bridges' 21.1 points per game are 1.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Bridges' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -154) 7.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 14.5 points prop bet over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday is 0.2 more than his season scoring average (14.3).

His per-game rebound average of 4.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.