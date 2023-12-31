The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Nets.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 18-2 overall.

The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank third.

The Thunder average 121.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 116.1 the Nets give up.

Oklahoma City has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are scoring 124.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (117.2).

Oklahoma City is giving up 116.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 108.5.

When playing at home, the Thunder are making 12.8 treys per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They have a lower three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (40.9%).

Thunder Injuries