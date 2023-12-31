How to Watch the Thunder vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Nets
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
|Thunder vs Nets Injury Report
|Thunder vs Nets Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Nets Prediction
|Thunder vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Nets Player Props
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 18-2 overall.
- The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank third.
- The Thunder average 121.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 116.1 the Nets give up.
- Oklahoma City has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 116.1 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are scoring 124.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (117.2).
- Oklahoma City is giving up 116.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 108.5.
- When playing at home, the Thunder are making 12.8 treys per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They have a lower three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (40.9%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
