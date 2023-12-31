Thunder vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs on BSOK and YES. The matchup's over/under is 237.5.
Thunder vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-7.5
|237.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 234.1, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Thunder have put together a 22-8-0 record against the spread.
- Oklahoma City has won 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Oklahoma City has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
|Thunder vs Nets Injury Report
|Thunder vs Nets Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Nets Prediction
|Thunder vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
Thunder vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|13
|43.3%
|121.2
|237
|112.9
|229
|231.9
|Nets
|11
|34.4%
|115.8
|237
|116.1
|229
|229.3
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.
- Seven of Thunder's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-3-0) than it has at home (12-5-0).
- The 121.2 points per game the Thunder record are 5.1 more points than the Nets give up (116.1).
- Oklahoma City has a 17-4 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall when putting up more than 116.1 points.
Thunder vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|22-8
|5-0
|18-12
|Nets
|18-14
|1-4
|17-15
Thunder vs. Nets Point Insights
|Thunder
|Nets
|121.2
|115.8
|4
|12
|17-4
|13-8
|17-4
|10-11
|112.9
|116.1
|11
|20
|14-3
|15-5
|13-4
|15-5
