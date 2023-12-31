The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and YES.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, YES

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.7 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Chet Holmgren puts up 16.9 points, 8.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocks (third in NBA).

Josh Giddey puts up 11.6 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Williams averages 17.5 points, 4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.7 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 boards.

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 14.9 points, 4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this season.

The Nets are receiving 23.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this year.

The Nets are getting 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this year.

The Nets are receiving 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton this year.

Thunder vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Thunder Nets 120.4 Points Avg. 116.4 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 49% Field Goal % 47.1% 38.6% Three Point % 38.6%

