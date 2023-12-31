Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 119-93 win over the Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 40 points and two steals.

In this article, we look at Gilgeous-Alexander's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 31.4 34.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 6.0 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.5 PRA -- 43.4 46.6 PR -- 37.1 40.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 22.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Nets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have given up 116.1 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nets have given up 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Nets allow 26.2 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

The Nets allow 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 36 35 7 4 1 0 1 1/15/2023 36 28 7 1 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.