Packers vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Sportsbooks project a competitive game between NFC North foes when the Green Bay Packers (7-8) visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is a 1-point underdogs. The matchup's total has been listed at 44.5 points.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Packers as they ready for this matchup against the Vikings. The recent betting trends and insights for the Vikings can be found below before they face the Packers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-1)
|44.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Packers (-1.5)
|44.5
|-110
|-106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 17 Odds
- Click here for Falcons vs Bears
- Click here for Bengals vs Chiefs
- Click here for Titans vs Texans
- Click here for Rams vs Giants
- Click here for Saints vs Buccaneers
Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Green Bay is 7-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Packers have one win ATS (1-4) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.
- Green Bay games have gone over the point total on nine of 15 occasions (60%).
- Minnesota has beaten the spread seven times in 15 games.
- The Vikings have an ATS record of 4-3-2 as 1-point underdogs or greater.
- Minnesota has played 15 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.