Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 31?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Rantanen stats and insights
- In 15 of 36 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Sharks this season, he has taken seven shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has seven goals, plus 14 assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 15.1% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Rantanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|24:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|2
|0
|22:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:42
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|20:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|3
|1
|2
|26:22
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|L 5-2
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
