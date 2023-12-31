When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Logan O'Connor find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

