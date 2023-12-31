The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kurtis MacDermid light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

  • MacDermid has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • MacDermid has no points on the power play.
  • MacDermid's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 4:22 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:07 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

