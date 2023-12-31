Should you wager on Isiah Pacheco hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pacheco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -128 (Bet $12.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has 187 carries for a team-best 805 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Pacheco also has 37 catches for 209 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Pacheco has rushed for a TD in six games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0 Week 16 Raiders 11 26 1 4 0 0

Rep Isiah Pacheco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.