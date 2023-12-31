Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs have a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Seeking Edwards-Helaire's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Edwards-Helaire has run for 222 yards on 68 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and has 16 catches (20 targets) for 179 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Chiefs this week:
- Isiah Pacheco (DNP/concussion): 187 Rush Att; 805 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 37 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 17 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|68
|222
|1
|3.3
|20
|16
|179
|1
Edwards-Helaire Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|6
|22
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|55
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|2
|7
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|2
|6
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|11
|39
|0
|2
|29
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|13
|37
|0
|4
|64
|1
|Week 16
|Raiders
|4
|6
|0
|3
|42
|0
