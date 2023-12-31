One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Chiefs and the Bengals.

Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds

Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +600

Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +850

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 11.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 63.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 266.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) - Isiah Pacheco - 62.5 (-113) - Rashee Rice - - 64.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 16.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 23.5 (-113)

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 45.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Tyler Boyd - - 32.5 (-113) Tanner Hudson - - 20.5 (-113) Jake Browning 236.5 (-113) 7.5 (-106) - Tee Higgins - - 43.5 (-113) Ja'Marr Chase - - 59.5 (-113) Chase Brown - 20.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113)

