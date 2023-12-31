Seeking an updated view of the Big 12 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Houston

Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 30-1

Odds to Win Big 12: +230

+230 Overall Rank: 2nd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 81-42 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Opponent: West Virginia

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. BYU

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 31-1

Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 3rd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: W 94-68 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Opponent: Cincinnati

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Iowa State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 9th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: W 85-70 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Kansas

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 22-8

Odds to Win Big 12: +260

+260 Overall Rank: 14th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 86-67 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: TCU

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

5. Baylor

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9

Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 24th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: W 107-48 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: Cornell

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Oklahoma

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 21-10

Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 27th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: W 72-56 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Iowa State

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Texas Tech

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 35th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 96-60 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: North Alabama

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Cincinnati

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

Odds to Win Big 12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 40th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: W 76-58 vs Evansville

Next Game

Opponent: @ BYU

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. TCU

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-10

Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 43rd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: W 65-51 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-12

Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 47th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 72-37 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: UT Arlington

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: LHN

11. UCF

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 11-19

Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 75th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 98-54 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

12. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 86th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: W 86-70 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: Chicago State

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Kansas State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 103rd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: W 69-60 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: Chicago State

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-25

Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 113th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 78-75 vs Ohio State

Next Game