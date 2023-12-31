The Colorado Avalanche (22-11-3) host the San Jose Sharks (9-24-3, losers of seven in a row) at Ball Arena. The contest on Sunday, December 31 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-400) Sharks (+310) 6.5

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 63.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (21-12).

Colorado is yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 80.0%.

Colorado's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 19 times.

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 130 (2nd) Goals 74 (32nd) 109 (15th) Goals Allowed 147 (32nd) 32 (5th) Power Play Goals 18 (23rd) 20 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (29th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Colorado has gone 6-3-1 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Six of Colorado's past 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 130 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Avalanche are ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 109 total goals (3.0 per game).

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +21.

